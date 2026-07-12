Bengaluru horror: Delivery agent barges into woman’s flat, flashes at her; arrested

Bengaluru: In a horrifying incident reported from Bengaluru, a delivery agent working for the e-commerce platform was arrested after a woman alleged that he forced his way inside her house without permission and flashed at her after using her washroom, police said on Sunday.

In a post shared on social media, the woman claimed that a delivery agent arrived to deliver a parcel and requested to use her washroom. She alleged that despite repeatedly refusing permission and asking him to approach a neighbouring house instead, the accused allegedly entered her home without her consent.

The woman further alleged that after coming out of the washroom, the delivery agent exposed himself to her. She said she was left “shocked, traumatised and unsafe inside her own home”.

The incident was reportedly recorded on her phone, and she has appealed for justice through a social media post.

According to the Bengaluru Police, a case was registered at the Marathahalli Police Station following a complaint filed by the woman alleging sexual harassment by the delivery agent.

Based on her complaint, the case has been registered under Sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat, has been arrested, and further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, officials said.

In a post on Instagram, the woman wrote that a delivery agent came to deliver a parcel and asked to use her washroom. “I politely refused multiple times and clearly told him that I do not allow strangers inside my flat. I even suggested that he ask the male neighbours next door since it was an emergency.”

“Despite my repeated refusals, he removed his slippers and forcefully entered my home without my permission,” she alleged.

Recalling her “terrifying” moments, the complainant said: “Fearing for my safety, I kept my phone camera on, left my main door open, and stood near the entrance because I was afraid that if anything happened, I could run outside for help. Every day we hear about rape crimes against women, I stay single and I always concern about my safety and I kept hoping nothing would happen.”

Further describing the purported incident, she wrote: “When he came out of the washroom, he exposed his private parts to me. I felt shocked, violated, humiliated, and completely unsafe in my own home. A woman said “NO!” That should have been the end of the conversation. No one has the right to ignore her boundaries or force their way into her home.”

The victim mentioned that she was sharing her experience to “seek justice and to raise awareness so that no other woman has to go through something like this”.

“Bangalore police and Bangalore people, please stand with me and help this reach the right people. Every woman deserves to feel safe in her own home,” she added.

Further investigation in the case is underway.



