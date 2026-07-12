Delhi Police arrest two proclaimed offenders wanted in robbery, cheating cases

New Delhi: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police’s Central District has arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in separate robbery and cheating cases, officials said on Sunday, describing the action as part of an ongoing drive against absconding offenders and externees, officials said on Sumday.

According to a statement issued by the Central District Police, one of the accused was wanted in a cheating case registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station, while the other was wanted in a robbery and Arms Act case registered at Karawal Nagar Police Station.

Police said “a special drive against proclaimed offenders and externees is being continuously carried out in Central District”, and the latest arrests mark another significant success under the campaign.

The operation was carried out by a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell comprising ASI Manish, Head Constable Anuj Kumar and Constable Himanshi under the supervision of Inspector Rahul Adhikari and the overall supervision of ACP Padam Singh Rana.

According to the police, the team “continuously developed local intelligence and carried out sustained manual surveillance to trace absconding proclaimed offenders,” which ultimately led to the arrest of both accused in separate operations on July 10.

In the first operation, police arrested Akash alias Golu from the Karkardooma Court (KKD) area after receiving specific intelligence about his presence there.

During verification, police found that the 30-year-old resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh had been declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court on April 15 in connection with a case registered under Sections 392/34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25/27/54 of the Arms Act at Karawal Nagar Police Station.

The police statement said the accused had been “evading judicial proceedings to dodge the punishment.” After completing the required legal formalities, he was formally arrested.

Investigators further revealed that Akash has a history of criminal involvement and is allegedly linked to multiple criminal cases, including robbery, theft and assault on public servants registered at Karawal Nagar, Geeta Colony and Gandhi Nagar police stations.

In the second operation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested 55-year-old Kanti Devi from the Sonia Vihar area of Delhi following specific intelligence inputs.

Police said she had been declared a proclaimed offender on May 30 by a Tis Hazari Court in connection with a case registered under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC at Kashmere Gate Police Station. She was arrested after due legal procedures.

The Central District Police said both proclaimed offenders were successfully traced through “specific local intelligence and sustained manual surveillance,” adding that they had remained absconding to avoid judicial proceedings.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the campaign against proclaimed offenders will continue, with teams intensifying intelligence gathering and field surveillance to trace and apprehend fugitives wanted in criminal cases across the district.