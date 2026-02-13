Bengaluru Man Arrested for Objectionable Facebook Comment by Kundapur Police

Kundapur: The Kundapur police have apprehended a 45-year-old Bengaluru resident for allegedly posting an objectionable comment on Facebook. The accused, identified as Prakash S, a resident of Mattikere, Bengaluru, was produced before the court following his arrest.

The arrest stems from a comment made on a Facebook post published on March 4, 2025, at approximately 4:30 PM. The post, titled “Today’s Hero of the Ramadan Story – Mohammed of Mangaluru,” appeared on a local newspaper’s Facebook page and featured an interview with Mohammed, a vegetable vendor at Central Market in Mangaluru. Law enforcement officials detected an objectionable comment originating from a Facebook account named “Hemmeya Karyakarta” in response to the aforementioned post.

In response to the comment, the Kundapur Police Station registered a suo motu case under Crime No. 31/2025. The charges filed against Prakash S. include Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act.

The investigation into the matter is being conducted under the guidance of Kundapur Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent of Police H.D. Kulkarni, and under the leadership of Kundapur Police Inspector Jayaram D. Gowda. A dedicated team, including PSI Nanjanayak N. (Law & Order), PSI Mrs. Pushpa (Investigation), and staff members Santosh, Mohan, Santosh Devadiga, Ghanshyam, Annappa, Mahabala Shettigar, Nagashree, and Gautham, was instrumental in tracing and apprehending the accused. Authorities have not released further details regarding the specific content of the objectionable comment pending the ongoing investigation.