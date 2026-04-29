Bengaluru may become ‘Urban Naxal’ hub, says BJP on police action at protest over Umar Khalid event

Bengaluru: Strongly criticising the Karnataka Police’s action against Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members for protesting at an event supporting Umar Khalid, who was arrested on sedition charges, the Karnataka BJP alleged that such actions could turn Bengaluru into a hub for “urban Naxal” activities.

BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Wednesday criticised the Karnataka government for allegedly allowing events that, he claimed, glorify individuals accused in cases related to national security.

In a statement, he alleged that the Karnataka government was engaging in “appeasement politics” and claimed that such actions could turn Bengaluru into a hub for “urban Naxal” activities. He further claimed that the government lacked concern for public sentiment and the security of the state.

Vijayendra said it was “shocking” that permission had been granted in Bengaluru for a programme held in support of Umar Khalid, who has been accused in connection with the Delhi riots conspiracy case and has been denied bail by courts.

He questioned whether allowing such events amounted to encouraging activities that could disturb peace and law and order in the state.

Vijayendra also strongly condemned the arrest of BJP Yuva Morcha workers who had protested against the event.

He claimed that when investigative agencies and courts have raised serious allegations against Khalid, organising programmes such as book releases in his support was “anti-constitutional and anti-national.”

He accused the state government of suppressing dissent by using the police against those who opposed such events, while allegedly failing to act against what he described as anti-national activities.

The BJP leader asserted that his party would continue to raise its voice against such groups and any forces supporting them.

It can be recalled that BJYM members held a protest near the Bangalore International Centre in Domlur locality on Tuesday, opposing the Karnataka government’s permission for the release of a book on JNU activist Umar Khalid, who is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case.

The Police had detained the protesters and later arrested them.

The protesters had raised slogans against the state government and displayed posters stating their opposition to alleged “Urban Naxals” who, they climed support terrorists.