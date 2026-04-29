Six killed as private bus rams into van in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha

Sabarkantha: At least six people were killed and eight others injured after a speeding private bus collided with a passenger van on a highway in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district on Wednesday, police said, with preliminary findings pointing to excessive speed as a key factor.

The accident occurred near Jasvantgadh Patiya, close to Himmatnagar, on the route connecting Shamlaji and Ahmedabad.

According to police, the van was travelling from Shamlaji towards Himmatnagar when it was struck from behind by a private bus.

Gambhoi police station Inspector Alpesh Chaudhary said six occupants of the van died at the scene. “Six passengers in the van lost their lives on the spot, while four others sustained injuries,” he said.

The impact left the van severely damaged. The injured were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police added.

Their condition was described as serious. Initial information suggests the bus was travelling at high speed at the time of the collision.

“The accident appears to have been caused by the excessive speed of the bus. We have taken cognisance of the matter and initiated an investigation,” Chaudhary said.

Police teams and emergency services reached the site shortly after the incident was reported.

Efforts were undertaken to remove the victims from the wreckage of the van.

The collision also led to a temporary disruption of traffic on the highway, with vehicles backed up as rescue operations were carried out.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the crash, including the role of the bus driver.

Officials said statements are being recorded and evidence from the site is being examined.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released. Authorities said post-mortem procedures are being conducted in accordance with standard protocol.

The incident adds to a series of recent road accidents reported on highways in the region, with police reiterating the need for adherence to traffic regulations during the ongoing inquiry.