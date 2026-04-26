Bharat Petroleum Initiative Provides 5Kg LPG Cylinders to Migrant Workers and Students in Mangalore

Mangalore: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), in collaboration with its Mangalore LPG territory and Bharatgas Distributor Kamadhenu Gas Agencies, convened a 5 Kilogram Free Trade LPG (FTL) camp today, specifically catering to the needs of migrant laborers, vendors, and students residing in Mangalore. The event was held at Kadri Market, Mallikatte, within the City.

The camp garnered considerable attention, with many attendees expressing significant interest in the newly introduced initiative. Shri Sandeep Kumar Raina, Territory Manager, spearheaded the event, accompanied by Senior Sales Officer Mr. Ananta Rao and Distributor Shri Dinesh Shetty. These representatives explained the advantages of the 5Kg FTL scheme, emphasizing the Government of India’s dedication to ensuring migrant laborers, students, and small-scale vendors have unimpeded access to essential resources, thereby mitigating potential hardships.

The 5Kg FTL scheme is strategically designed to offer a practical and readily available cooking gas solution tailored for individuals who may not need or have the financial capacity to acquire larger cylinders. It seeks to address the distinct requirements of transient populations and individuals with constrained cooking needs. This initiative aligns with the broader national objective of promoting inclusivity and ensuring equitable access to essential amenities for all segments of society.

Throughout the camp, many inquiries were registered, underscoring the robust interest and palpable demand for the 5Kg FTL cylinders. Bharat Petroleum representatives were readily available to provide comprehensive information, address any concerns, and streamline the registration process for the scheme. The initiative serves as a testament to Bharat Petroleum’s unwavering commitment to serving diverse communities and guaranteeing universal access to clean and efficient energy solutions. By providing a smaller, more affordable LPG cylinder option, BPCL directly addresses the challenges faced by vulnerable populations in accessing essential cooking fuel. This initiative is anticipated to contribute significantly to improved living conditions and enhanced economic opportunities for migrant workers, students, and small vendors in the Mangalore region.