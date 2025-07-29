Bharathiya Christa Okkuta Condemns the Arrest of Christian Nuns in Chhattisgarh

Udupi: Prashant Jathanna, the Karnataka state president of the Bharathiya Christa Okkuta, has strongly condemned the arrest of two Kerala native Christian nuns in Chhattisgarh on allegedly false charges. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure justice for the Christian community immediately.

Sister Vandana Francis from Thalassery and Sister Preethi Mary from Angamaly—members of the Sisters of Mary Immaculate of Assisi—were reportedly arrested based on false allegations of human trafficking and forced religious conversion by rightwing organizations. The arrested nuns had allegedly brought women to convents in Agra for domestic work after obtaining written consent from their parents.

According to available reports, church representatives have been denied permission to meet the arrested nuns, and the women involved have allegedly been pressured to change their statements. They are being coerced to claim they were taken against their will, though there is no evidence of coercion or religious conversion.

Across North India and other parts of the country, attacks and harassment against the Christian community by extremist groups have been on the rise. Incidents include mob violence, police cases, and attacks on church-run institutions. The silence of BJP-led state governments has been blamed for the escalation. This incident is seen as part of a systematic persecution of minorities under BJP rule.

According to the United Christian Forum (UCF), such targeted incidents against Christians are increasing. While only 127 such cases were reported in 2014, the number surged to 834 in 2024. This reflects a growing and systematic threat against the minority Christian community.

Prashant Jathanna, through a press release, urged the Prime Minister—who leads the government with the slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”—to immediately intervene in securing the release of the two nuns, extend legal support, and put an end to the atrocities committed against Christian institutions by extremist groups.