Big guns to boom in Maharashtra, Jharkhand today as polls near

New Delhi: With Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections around the corner, campaigning is in full swing and all parties in the fray, particularly the BJP and the Congress are pulling out the big guns to woo voters in the two states.

Tuesday will see a host of star campaigners from various political parties at the hustings in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned and Tuesday will see Defence Minister Rajnath Singh address an election rally in Lohardaga in Jharkhand where he will seek votes from the public for NDA candidate Neeru Shanti Bhagat.

The Defence Minister will be accompanied by Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi and AJSU supremo and former Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Kumar Mahto at the poll rally.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also one of the star campaigners of the BJP will also hold poll meetings in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

CM Yogi will address three rallies in Koderma, Barkagaon, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

In a whirlwind schedule he will address a public meeting organised at Chandravati School Ground, Domchanch in Koderma at 10:30 A.M. and after that he will address a public meeting organised at Plus Two High School Ground, Barkagaon in Hazaribagh at 12 PM and will head for a public meeting organised at Aam Bagan Ground in Jamshedpur at 1:30 PM.

The Congress party’s National President Mallikarjun Kharge will also address a public meeting in Jharkhand on Tuesday as the grand old party has intensified its strategy for the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Mallikarjun Kharge is slated to address a massive election rally in Kanke Assembly constituency in the state.

As the poll scene in Maharashtra hots up, AIMIM National President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi will address public meetings in Dhule and Aurangabad respectively in the state.

Both brothers will visit various Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra to campaign in support of party candidates.

The AIMIM is contesting in 16 Assembly constituencies in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Tuesday will also see Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray campaign in Kolhapur in Maharashtra to launch the first salvo on Chief Minister Shinde’s ‘rebels’.

In the evening Kolhapur will see another stalwart, the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis campaign just a few hours after Uddhav Thackeray’s tour.