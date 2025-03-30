Big stroms can’t uproot those connected to roots, says PM Modi, lauds Indian diaspora

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the importance of staying connected to one’s roots, stating that “when one remains connected to roots, no matter how big the storm, it cannot uproot them.”

Reflecting on his recent visit to Mauritius, he lauded the Indian diaspora for preserving their heritage across generations.

Addressing the 120th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi spoke about messages he received on MyGov and the NaMo App, sharing unique insights into Indian culture and traditions. “This time, I want to share with you a message that caught my attention,” he said.

“Atharva Kapoor from Varanasi, Aaryash Leekha, and Atrey Maan from Mumbai have written about their feelings on my recent visit to Mauritius. They have written that they greatly enjoyed the performance of ‘Geet Gawai’ during this visit. I have felt similar sentiments in many letters received from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. What I felt during the wonderful performance of Geet Gawai in Mauritius was truly amazing,” he said.

Recalling the historical journey of Indian indentured labourers, PM Modi said, “Just imagine, about 200 years ago, many people from India went to Mauritius as indentured labourers. Nobody knew what would happen next. But with the passage of time, they settled there. They carved a niche identity for themselves in Mauritius. They preserved their heritage and remained connected to their roots.”

He gave another example, mentioning his visit to Guyana, where he witnessed a Chowtaal performance.

To illustrate the cultural continuity of Indian traditions abroad, PM Modi played an audio of ‘Phagwa Chowtaal’ from Fiji.

“You must be wondering that this must be about some part of our country. But you will be surprised to know that it is related to Fiji. This is the very popular ‘Phagwa Chowtaal’ of Fiji. This song and music fill everyone with fervour,” he noted.

He also shared an audio clip of ‘Chowtaal’ from Suriname, highlighting its significance.

“The countrymen watching this program on TV can see the President of Suriname and my friend Chan Santokhi Ji enjoying it. This tradition of coming together and singing is also very popular in Trinidad and Tobago. In all these countries, people read Ramayan a lot. Phagwa is very popular here, and all Indian festivals are celebrated with full enthusiasm. Many of their songs are in Bhojpuri, Awadhi, or a mixed language; at times, Braj and Maithili are also used. All those who preserve our traditions in these countries deserve appreciation,” he said.

Acknowledging organisations dedicated to conserving Indian heritage worldwide, PM Modi lauded the efforts of the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society.

“This organisation, engaged in preserving Indian dance, music, and culture, has completed its glorious 75 years. In the program related to this occasion, the President of Singapore, Shriman Tharman Shanmugaratnam Ji, was the Guest of Honour. He praised the efforts of this organisation. I extend my best wishes to this team,” he added.