It’s like dream come true: Nagpur residents on PM Modi’s visit

New Delhi: Several Nagpur residents expressed immense pride and enthusiasm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the city on Sunday.

One resident said, “We feel extremely proud today as Modi Ji is here. It’s like a dream come true to listen to him, feel his aura, and witness his presence. His speeches are always motivating and inspiring, and we are excited to hear him today.”

Another resident shared, “I feel extremely happy and honored to have this opportunity. I have great respect for him and am a huge fan. I truly believe he is doing an excellent job for the country.”

A third resident praised the Prime Minister’s work, stating, “The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for our nation is commendable. I am very excited to see him.”

A woman from the city added, “He is our very popular leader, and he has done a lot for our country and will continue to do so in the future. We wish for the same. He thinks about every section of society and works in favour of all, which is really appreciable. The way our country is developing is praiseworthy. Compared to earlier days, the work and schemes for women’s progress have improved, and there is more growth and security among us now.”

As part of his visit, PM Modi paid floral tributes at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, honoring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and the second RSS chief M.S. Golwalkar.

He was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. This visit was historic as it marked the first time a sitting Prime Minister visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari welcomed PM Modi at Nagpur airport.

The Prime Minister then visited Deekshabhoomi, where he paid homage to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who embraced Buddhism there in 1956. PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Fadnavis and welcomed by Deekshabhoomi president Bhadant Arya Nagarjuna Shurei Sasai.

The visit was met with excitement and appreciation from the people of Nagpur, who expressed their admiration for PM Modi’s leadership and vision for the country’s progress.