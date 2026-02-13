Big twist in Sadhvi Prem Baisa death case as FSL report rules out poisoning

Jaipur: In a significant development in the mysterious death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has submitted its viscera examination report to the police, ruling out poisoning or any unnatural cause of death.

The report, received late Thursday night, has brought a major twist to the case that had sparked widespread speculation and controversy.

According to sources, the FSL analysis found no traces of poison or toxic substances in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s body. This has dismissed earlier suspicions of foul play or forced poisoning.

However, the final cause of death will be determined by the medical board after a detailed review of the forensic findings. Investigators revealed that Sadhvi Prem Baisa had been suffering from asthma and had developed severe breathing difficulties after catching a cold on January 28.

As her condition worsened, she contacted a male nurse, Devi Singh, who administered Dexona and Dynapar injections.

Doctors at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital will now analyse whether these medications or underlying health conditions contributed to her death.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa fell seriously ill at the Aarti Nagar Ashram in Pal village under Boranada police station limits on January 28.

She was taken to a private hospital on Pal Road but was declared dead on arrival.

Following a complaint filed by her father, Biramnath, the police registered a case and conducted a post-mortem examination on January 29 through a medical board. Her viscera samples were sent to the FSL on February 2, and the forensic investigation was completed within 11 days.

During the investigation, compounder Devi Singh stated that the injections were administered based on a prescription allegedly given by a private hospital doctor.

Police are now examining who prescribed the injections and whether proper medical protocols were followed.

While the FSL report has ruled out poisoning, authorities say the case is still under investigation, and all aspects, including medical treatment, circumstances at the ashram, and statements of witnesses, are being scrutinised.

Officials said more clarity will emerge after the medical board submits its final opinion.