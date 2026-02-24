Bihar: 4 killed, 16 injured in Bhagalpur road accident ​

Patna: A tragic road accident on NH-31 near Bagdi Bridge in the Jhandapur police station area of Bhagalpur district claimed 4 lives and left 16 people injured on Tuesday evening.​

According to the in-charge of the Jhandapur police outpost, a speeding truck rammed into a pickup van near Bagdi Bridge.​

Following the impact, the pickup van lost control and collided with an e-rickshaw and a bus coming from the opposite direction, triggering a multi-vehicle crash.​

Four people died on the spot. A total of sixteen people sustained injuries, and many of them have critical conditions.​

All four passengers were travelling in the E-Riskshah.​

Local police rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information and shifted the injured to the Bihpur Community Health Centre (CHC).​

Due to the serious nature of injuries, several victims were referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, also known as Mayaganj Hospital, for advanced treatment.​

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Mayaganj Hospital for postmortem examination.​

Among the victims, three were residents of Sameli in Katihar district, while one was from Mansi in Khagaria district.​

The identities of injured individuals are still being verified. The victims include a woman, a child, and two labourers, who were reportedly returning from work at a brick kiln at the time of the accident.​

Confirming the incident, Prerna Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Navgachhia, said: “The accident occurred near Bagdi Bridge under Jhandapur police station limits around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. Four people died on the spot, and 16 others were injured. Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to Bhagalpur for better treatment. Those with minor injuries are being treated at the subdivisional hospital.”​

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, and traffic movement on NH-31 was temporarily affected following the crash.​

The death toll is expected to rise further.​