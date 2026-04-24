Bihar Assembly to hold special session today as CM seeks vote of confidence

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will seek a vote of confidence in a special session of the Bihar Assembly on Friday.

An official notification regarding the session was issued by Assembly Principal Secretary Poonam Sinha.

Ahead of the session, Speaker Prem Kumar chaired an all-party meeting earlier, urging leaders to ensure smooth functioning of the House.

Representatives from various political parties assured full cooperation.

Among those present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Deputy Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav, and several MLAs, including Vijay Kumar Sinha, Vinod Narayan Jha, Alok Kumar Mehta, Manohar Prasad Singh, Madhav Anand, Raju Tiwari, Indrajit Prasad Gupta, Satish Kumar Singh Yadav, Kumar Sarvajeet, and Prafulla Manjhi.

Speaking on the upcoming session, Deputy Chief Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the House will deliberate and vote on the confidence motion to be moved by the new Bihar government.

He assured full cooperation from the state government to ensure smooth proceedings in the Assembly.

This will be the second session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The Assembly Secretariat has formally informed all legislators, including the Chief Minister and members of the Council of Ministers.

Samrat Choudhary assumed office on April 15, following a political transition in the state after Nitish Kumar moved to the Rajya Sabha.

As per constitutional provisions, the new Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary must prove a majority in the Assembly to validate the state government.

In the November 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA secured a majority with 202 MLAs, placing the government in a strong position ahead of the trust vote.

Following the formation of the new government, portfolios have been allocated among Ministers.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary currently holds charge of 29 departments, including General Administration, Home, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, and Election.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has been assigned 10 departments, including Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs, while Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav is in charge of eight departments, including Energy and Planning and Development.

The Bihar Cabinet expansion is yet to take place.