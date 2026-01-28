Bihar: Bomb threat email triggers high alert at Siwan civil court, security tightened

Patna: Panic gripped the administration in Bihar’s Siwan after a bomb threat was received at the Siwan Civil Court on Wednesday via an unknown email ID, warning that the court premises would be blown up by 12 p.m.

Following the threat, the district administration and police swung into action, placing the entire area on high alert.

Considering the gravity of the situation, Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) Puran Kumar Jha and District Magistrate Vivek Ranjan Maitreya reached the court premises and personally monitored the security arrangements.

The court complex was sealed and converted into a police camp, and an extensive search operation was launched by the bomb disposal squad.

Strict security checks are being carried out at all entry points using advance security liaison checking, door frame metal detectors, and hand-held metal detectors.

Despite an intensive search conducted till the deadline mentioned in the threatening email, no suspicious object or explosive material has been recovered so far.

As news of the threat spread, chaos erupted among lawyers and court staff, who were immediately evacuated and moved to safe locations as a precautionary measure.

To deal with any emergency, Quick Response Teams, ambulance services, and fire brigade units have been kept on high alert.

The Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police has completely banned the entry of unauthorised vehicles into the court premises, and traffic routes in the surrounding area have been diverted.

A dog squad team is also conducting a thorough search of the entire court complex.

Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha has directed the cyber cell to conduct a technical investigation to trace and verify the source of the threatening email.

Both the Siwan District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police carried out a detailed inspection of the premises and issued instructions to further strengthen security measures.

At present, the situation at the Siwan Civil Court is fully under control, but the administration has made it clear that no risk will be taken under any circumstances.