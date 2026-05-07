Bihar Cabinet expansion today; traffic curbs, heavy security in Patna

Patna: The much-anticipated expansion of the Bihar Cabinet led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is scheduled to take place on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 12.10 p.m., during which the Governor will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers.

This Cabinet expansion marks a pivotal moment in Bihar politics. It follows the transition of power after Nitish Kumar vacated the Chief Minister’s post for senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who was sworn in on April 14.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, may also join the cabinet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin have already arrived in Patna for the event. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also confirmed that he will be attending the swearing-in ceremony.

The Cabinet expansion follows extensive consultations between state leadership and central NDA leadership, including discussions with senior figures of the Bharatiya Janata Party. A key meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah played a decisive role in shaping the final list of ministers.

Further consultations were also held with NDA allies, including Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Chirag Paswan, reflecting efforts to maintain coalition balance and political coordination within the alliance.

In a notable political development, Samrat Choudhary also met JD(U) National President and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The meeting is being interpreted as a signal of unity within the NDA ahead of the expansion.

IN view of the event, the traffic management system in Patna has been restructured, with strict restrictions imposed across several key routes.

According to traffic police advisories, vehicular movement from Sheikhpura Mor to the airport will remain completely prohibited on the day of the event.

Key stretches — including the Airport Roundabout to eastern Patel Roundabout and routes from Rajendra Chowk to Patel Roundabout — will be sealed.

Additionally, the entire corridor from Patel Roundabout to Income Tax Roundabout, covering Harding Road, Sinchai Bhawan, and R-Block, has been declared a complete “No-Entry Zone”.

Movement from Chitkohra Roundabout towards the northern side will also be restricted.

Strict traffic controls will be enforced across major junctions, including Income Tax Roundabout, Dak Bungalow, JP Roundabout, Ramgulam Chowk, Bakarganj, and Kargil Chowk.

Entry to SP Verma Road from New Dak Bungalow Road will remain closed.

Passengers heading to the airport have been advised to use alternative routes via Jagdeo Path and Raja Bazar.

Similarly, those travelling to Patna Junction are advised to approach from the Karbigahiya side to avoid congestion in central areas.

Security arrangements have been significantly tightened in view of the expected visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIP dignitaries.