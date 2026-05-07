Joint Commanders’ Conference to begin in Jaipur today; Rajnath Singh to attend

Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the second edition of the Joint Commanders’ Conference, themed “Military Capability in New Domains”, which will kick off on Thursday in Jaipur.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will also attend the high-level conference, which coincides with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a landmark tri-service operation reflecting India’s political resolve and military precision.

The conference comes at a time when modern warfare is rapidly evolving into a technology-driven domain. With the growing role of artificial intelligence, unmanned systems and emerging threats beyond conventional battlefields, the armed forces are focusing on preparing for challenges in cyber, space and cognitive warfare.

Officials said the conference will serve as a key platform to assess emerging threats and outline a roadmap for building a resilient and future-ready military with a decisive strategic edge.

A major focus will be on accelerating indigenisation and strengthening the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative by promoting innovation and enhancing civil-military collaboration within the domestic defence ecosystem.

The event will also feature demonstrations of advanced technologies and futuristic applications developed by the armed forces. In addition, new doctrines related to next-generation warfare concepts and operational strategies are expected to be unveiled during the conference.

The programme underscores India’s commitment to modernising its defence capabilities while aligning strategic priorities with the demands of evolving global security dynamics.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, as a joint military campaign involving the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. The operation targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Rajasthan, given its strategic location as a border state, played a crucial role during the operation, making Jaipur a fitting venue for the anniversary event.

Operation Sindoor was among India’s biggest coordinated military actions against cross-border terror infrastructure in recent times.

The operation involved the Army, Air Force and Navy carrying out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Defence observers said the mission showed the growing coordination among the three forces in planning and execution.

The operation had triggered strong political and diplomatic reactions at the time.

As its first anniversary is observed, Operation Sindoor remains a major reference point in discussions around India’s security strategy and response to terror threats.