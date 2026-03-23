Bihar class 12 Board exam results declared, record 85.19 pc pass percentage

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), on Monday, announced the intermediate (Class 12) examination results for 2026, declaring outcomes across all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.19 per cent.

Female students outperformed their male counterparts, with a pass percentage of 86.23 per cent, compared to 84.09 per cent for male students.

Notably, girls dominated the merit list, securing top positions in both the Arts and Commerce streams, while a male student topped the Science stream.

Out of a total of 26 toppers, 19 are girls and seven are boys.

In the Science stream, Aditya Prakash Aman from Samastipur secured the top position with 481 marks (96.20 per cent).

In the Arts stream, Neetu Kumari from Gaya emerged as the topper with 479 marks (95.8 per cent).

In the Commerce stream, Aditi Kumari from St. Xavier’s High School in Patna, topped the state with 480 marks.

The top five ranks in the Science stream included six students: Aditya Prakash Aman (Samastipur), Sakshi Kumari (Sitamarhi), Sapna Kumari (Nawada), Anamika Kumari (Begusarai), Satyam Kumar (Darbhanga), and Palak Kumari (Muzaffarpur).

Meanwhile, 13 students featured in the top ranks of the Arts stream, and seven students secured positions in the Commerce stream’s top five ranks.

A total of nearly 13.17 lakh students appeared for the examination this year, conducted across 1,762 centres between February 2 and February 13.

Of these, around 6.75 lakh were female students and 6.42 lakh were male students.

The BSEB had completed the verification process of toppers nearly five days before announcing the results.

Notably, this marks the eighth consecutive year that BSEB has released intermediate results ahead of other boards in the country, continuing its record of timely declarations.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor attributed this achievement to ongoing reforms in the examination system and the integration of technology in the evaluation process, which have enabled faster and more accurate result processing.