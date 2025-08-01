Bihar govt doubles honorarium for MDMS cooks, night watchmen, health instructors in schools

Patna: In a major announcement ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday declared a significant hike in the honorarium for several categories of support staff in government schools, including cooks, night watchmen, and physical education and health instructors.

The announcement was made via a post from the Chief Minister’s official X account, highlighting the government’s continued focus on strengthening the education sector through better compensation and support for ground-level workers.

As per the revised honorarium, cooks employed under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDMS) saw their monthly payment increase from Rs 1,650 to Rs 3,300, while night watchmen deployed in secondary and higher secondary schools have seen a monthly honorarium increase from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Similarly, physical education and health instructors’ monthly honorarium increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 16,000 apart from annual increment raised from Rs 200 to Rs 400 for eligible personnel.

CM Nitish Kumar said, “These workers have played an important role in strengthening the education system. Doubling their honorarium will boost their morale and lead to greater dedication in their duties.”

Highlighting the evolution of the education sector since his government took over in November 2005, the CM noted, “The education budget has risen from Rs 4,366 crore in 2005 to Rs 77,690 crore in 2025. Progress includes massive teacher recruitment, new school buildings, and infrastructure development.”

This announcement is the latest in a string of populist welfare measures rolled out by the Nitish Kumar government in the lead-up to the Assembly elections this year.

Earlier, the journalist pension scheme increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000, social security pension for the elderly, disabled, and widows was hiked from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, ASHA workers’ incentive was raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, and MAMTA workers now get Rs 600 per delivery, up from Rs 300 earlier.

These measures signal the government’s intent to consolidate support across various working-class and grassroots segments ahead of the crucial polls.