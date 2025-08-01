KMC Mangalore Hosts ReAlign 2025: A Landmark Undergraduate Orthopaedics Event

The Undergraduate Society of Orthopaedics at Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Mangalore, organized ReAlign 2025, a first-of-its-kind undergraduate event combining a competitive quiz, structured OSCE simulation, and hands-on orthopaedics workshops. Drawing over 250 delegates from across South India, the event provided a unique blend of theoretical knowledge, clinical reasoning, and practical skills training.

Originally conceptualized as an intercollegiate quiz competition, ReAlign expanded in scope following feedback highlighting the need for final-year students to receive more hands-on preparation for Objective Structured Clinical Examinations (OSCEs). As a result, the event grew into a multi-faceted program featuring a competitive undergraduate quiz, a structured OSCE simulation session, and interactive skills workshops under the banner of “Orthopraxis.”

UG Quiz: A Showcase of Knowledge and Quick Thinking

The event commenced with a preliminary round that shortlisted 18 teams from 15 medical colleges. The final quiz, hosted by Dr. Daivik T. Shetty, Senior Resident, Department of Orthopaedics, Father Muller Medical College, kept participants and the audience engaged with challenging questions and lively interactions. KMC Mangalore emerged as the winners after an intense finale.

SCOPE – Structured Clinical OSCE Practical Examination

One of the highlights of ReAlign was SCOPE, an OSCE simulation organized by the Department of Orthopaedics. This session provided students with a realistic understanding of clinical examination stations, scoring systems, and checklist-based assessments. With the inclusion of real patients, participants had the rare opportunity to interact with genuine cases in a simulated exam setting, enhancing their preparedness for future clinical assessments.

Orthopraxis: Hands-On Workshops

Delegates rotated through three hands-on stations focusing on tendon repair techniques, Plaster of Paris (POP) application, and skin and skeletal traction, including bone drilling demonstrations. Faculty members and student volunteers guided participants through each procedure, ensuring personalized attention and skill development. The workshops were met with enthusiastic participation and positive feedback.

ReAlign 2025 combined theory, simulation, and practical learning, setting a new benchmark for undergraduate academic events. It provided participants with a holistic introduction to orthopaedics, equipping them with essential skills for examinations and real-world clinical practice.



