K’taka: Deve Gowda pens emotional note remembering wife Chennamma

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday penned an emotional note expressing gratitude to the people of Karnataka for the love, affection and respect shown towards his late wife, Chennamma, who passed away on July 18.

In a heartfelt statement, the veteran leader said he was humbled by the outpouring of support and condolences received from people across the state following the demise of his wife of 72 years.

“She walked beside me, step by step, for 72 long years. During this difficult time, when the lamp of our home has been extinguished, I offer my folded hands in gratitude to everyone who shared our grief and gave us strength,” Deve Gowda said.

Reflecting on their life together, the former Prime Minister said Chennamma stood by him through every phase of his political journey, from being a legislator and Leader of the Opposition to serving as Chief Minister and eventually Prime Minister of India.

He wrote that all fame and recognition came to him, but the source of strength behind it was Chennamma. “Like sandalwood that wears itself away while spreading fragrance, her boundless affection and sacrifices brought completeness to my life,” he added.

Describing her as deeply spiritual and compassionate, Deve Gowda said Chennamma transformed their home through her devotion, simplicity and traditional values. He said she remained an embodiment of humility and motherhood throughout her life and placed immense value on human relationships.

“Though she was the wife of a former Prime Minister, she lived as an ordinary woman until her final moments. She ensured that politics never touched her personality, kindness or affection,” he said.

Deve Gowda also thanked Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Union Ministers, former Chief Ministers, religious leaders, Ministers, legislators, media personnel, police officials and people from all walks of life who paid their respects and prayed for her soul.

He made a special mention of the people of Hassan district, saying he was overwhelmed by the affection they had shown towards Chennamma, whom many regarded as a motherly figure.

“To merely say ‘thank you’ would be too small. I bow before everyone who stood with my family and gave us courage during this period of immense loss,” he said.

Chennamma was laid to rest at Mavinakere in Holenarasipura taluk of Hassan district. Deve Gowda said both he and his late wife would remain forever indebted to the people for their affection and support during the family’s time of grief.



