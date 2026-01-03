Bihar: Sub-inspector caught red-handed while taking bribe in Nawada

Patna: Intensifying its crackdown on corruption, the Vigilance Department of Bihar on Friday arrested a sub-inspector posted at Akbarpur police station in Nawada district while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The accused was caught red-handed during a carefully planned trap operation.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Vikas Kumar, a resident of Warisaliganj, Nawada, at the Vigilance Department headquarters in Patna.

In his complaint, Vikas Kumar alleged that Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar had been demanding money in exchange for settling a case.

After verifying the complaint and finding it genuine, the Vigilance Department constituted a special team under the leadership of DSP Gautam Krishna.

The team reached Nawada and laid a trap to apprehend the accused.

As soon as the complainant handed over the Rs 25,000 bribe to Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar, the vigilance team immediately intervened and caught him red-handed.

The accused sub-inspector was arrested on the spot and later taken to Patna, where he will be produced before the Vigilance Special Court for further legal proceedings.

The arrest has reinforced the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Vigilance officials stated that such actions will continue against any official found abusing their position for personal gain.

Earlier, on December 23, 2025, a sub-inspector posted in Siwan district was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

The arrested officer has been identified as Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, who was posted at the Siswan police station.

The case is linked to a land dispute incident reported on December 18, during which a fight broke out between two parties.

A case was registered at Siswan police station as Case No. 309, and its investigation was assigned to SI Kanhaiya Kumar Singh.

According to the complaint, the investigating officer demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from Sunil Kumar in exchange for removing the name of Sunil’s sister from the case diary.