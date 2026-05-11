Bike Rider Dies in Collision with Car Near Uppinangady; Wife Seriously Injured

Uppinangady: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 59-year-old man near Uppinangady on Friday afternoon. Sadananda Acharya, a resident of Arasinamakki in Belthangady taluk, died at the scene of a collision between his motorcycle and a car at Golithottu Junction. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 PM.

Acharya was an employee of the Hatyadka Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society, located at the Arasinamakki branch. At the time of the accident, he was travelling with his wife, Usha, who was riding as a pillion passenger.

According to initial reports, the couple was en route from their residence in Arasinamakki to Uppinangady, travelling via Kokkada. As they entered National Highway 75 at Golithottu Junction, their motorcycle collided with a car proceeding from Uppinangady toward Shiradi. The circumstances surrounding the collision are currently under investigation by local authorities.

The impact of the collision resulted in critical injuries to Sadananda Acharya, leading to his immediate death at the accident site. His wife, Usha, sustained serious injuries and was promptly transported to a private hospital in Mangaluru for urgent medical treatment.

The Puttur Traffic Police responded to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. A formal case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of the collision and ascertain responsibility.

Colleagues at the Hatyadka Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society have expressed their shock and sorrow at the loss of a valued employee