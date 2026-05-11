Mumbai Police dismiss constable for negligence in Baba Siddique murder case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has dismissed Constable Shyam Sonawane, the bodyguard of former NCP leader Baba Siddique, from service on charges of negligence of duty in connection with the murder case.

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants on the night of October 12, 2024, outside the Bandra office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, who is an MLA.

According to Mumbai Police, Constable Shyam Sonawane was posted with the Protection and Security Branch and had been assigned to Baba Siddique’s security detail. Following the incident, he was suspended, and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him.

The inquiry found Sonawane guilty of negligence of duty, following which a show-cause notice was issued asking why he should not be removed from service.

Subsequently, the Police Department issued him a dismissal letter, which he acknowledged on May 2. He has now been officially removed from service on grounds of negligence of duty.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra on the night of October 12, 2024. Sonawane, who was attached to the Protection and Security Branch of Mumbai Police, had been deputed for Siddique’s security. Officials said that he was suspended immediately after the incident and subjected to departmental proceedings.

In November 2025, Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was brought to New Delhi after being deported from the United States in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case.

Bishnoi became the 19th accused to be arrested in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. In March 2023, the anti-terror agency had filed a charge sheet detailing Bishnoi’s alleged links with Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in several major crimes across the country between 2020 and 2023.

In June 2025, Zeeshan Akhtar, an alleged key conspirator in Baba Siddique’s murder, was arrested in Canada.