Billawas Qatar Hosts Grand Musical Extravaganza – Swara Lahari

Doha, Qatar: Billawas Qatar presented Swara Lahari, a grand musical evening, on May 30th, 2025, at the DPS MIS Al Wakra Auditorium. The event garnered significant attention, drawing a capacity crowd that remained captivated until the event’s conclusion.

Swara Lahari featured live musical performances by prominent Indian artists including Aniruddha Sastry, Ankita Kundu, Divya Ramachandra, Supreeth Sapaliga, and Amoghavarsha along with his ensemble. Mr. Niranjan Deshpande served as the host for the evening, maintaining a lively atmosphere and engaging the audience throughout the program.

The evening commenced with a welcoming address by Ms. Pooja Jiten, Cultural Secretary of Billawas Qatar, who formally inaugurated the event and extended greetings to the attendees.

Several distinguished dignitaries and leaders from the Indian community in Qatar attended the event. Notable attendees included:

Chief Guest:

Shri Vaibhav A Tandale, First Secretary (Head of Chancery, Labour & Community Welfare, Consular, Passport), Indian Embassy, Qatar

Guests of Honour:

Mr. Manikantan A P, President, Indian Cultural Centre (ICC)

Mr. Divakar Poojary, Founder & Past President, Billawas Qatar

Mr. Chidananda Naik, Sponsor & Representative from M. Pallonji WLL

Dignitaries from Indian Associations in Qatar:

The event also saw the presence of representatives from various Indian associations in Qatar, including Mr. Sandeep Sriramareddy (ICC), Ms. Nandini (ICC), Mr. E.P. Abdul Rahman (ISC), Mr. Shanavas Bava (ICBF), Mr. Deepak Shetty (ICBF), Mr. Subramanya Hebbagilu (ISC), Dr. M. Ravi Shetty (Karnataka Sangha Qatar), Mr. Sandesh Anand (Tuluqoota Qatar), Mr. Navin Shetty (Bunts Qatar), Mr. Aloysius D’Souza (Mangalore Cultural Association), Mr. Naveen D’Souza (Mangalore Cricket Club Qatar), Mr. Saquib Raza Khan (Karnataka Muslim Cultural Association), and Mr. Suhaib Ahmed (South Kanara Muslim Welfare Association).

Ms. Vasudha Kotian presided over the formal opening and conducted the ceremonial proceedings. Ms. Aparna Sharath, President of Billawas Qatar, delivered a welcoming address, expressing gratitude to the guests, sponsors, participants, and attendees. She emphasized the organization’s dedication to hosting culturally significant events.

The program showcased a range of performances, including dance acts by Vish Dance Studio, a presentation by the Junior Rockstars of Billawas Qatar, a Thillana performance by Shyama Hamsa, and a dance performance by the Desi Swag Team of Billawas Qatar.

The ceremonial segment of the event included the presentation of mementos to the Gold Sponsors in recognition of their contributions. A felicitation ceremony was held to honor Shri Vaibhav A. Tandale, Mr. Manikantan A P, Mr. Divakar Poojary, Mr. Chidananda Naik, and the artists and performers.

Mr. Jayarama Suvarna, Vice President of Billawas Qatar, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing appreciation to all contributors for their support in making Swara Lahari a successful event.

The event was widely praised for its execution, performances, and celebration of culture. Swara Lahari fostered a sense of community through music, dance, and cultural expression, marking a significant achievement for Billawas Qatar.



