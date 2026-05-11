Silver Jubilee Celebration at Bethany Congregation Becomes a Song of Gratitude and Renewal

Mangaluru: An atmosphere of joy, prayer, and thanksgiving filled Bethany Mother House as the Bethany Congregation celebrated the Silver Jubilee of Religious Life of 25 Sisters on 11th May 2026. The celebration became a beautiful occasion to thank God for twenty-five years of consecrated life, mission, and faithful service lived by the jubilarians.

The Sisters began their Jubilee journey with their arrival at Bethany Mother House for a month-long renewal programme. Reflective classes conducted by various resource persons offered them opportunities for deeper introspection, spiritual growth, and renewal. The programme was concluded by a retreat at Asirvanam Benedictine Monastery, a serene abode of silence and prayer, where the jubilarians experienced moments of deeper communion with God and renewed strength for their vocation.

On the eve of the celebration, a meaningful prayer service was conducted at the chapel. Using the metaphor of a boat, the sisters prayerfully revisited their life journey – the calm and stormy moments, the struggles and blessings – recognising God as their constant companion and guiding light through every phase of life.

The solemn Eucharistic celebration was presided over by His Lordship Duming Dias, Bishop of Karwar and the Apostolic Administrator of Shimoga Diocese. In his homily, the Bishop reminded the jubilarians that a jubilee is not merely a personal achievement, but a testimony to God’s mighty hands shaping and moulding lives over the years. He encouraged the jubilarians to remain rooted in God’s love, radiate joy wherever they are sent, and cherish the truth that Christ Jesus has made them His own.

The felicitation programme that followed added colour and grace to the celebration. A soulful dance by the candidates beautifully magnified the Lord and artistically portrayed the heavenly presence of Jesus the Lord of Bethany, Mother Mary, St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus, the Bethany Saints, and Father Founder, symbolically invoking divine blessings upon the Silver Jubilarians. Sr Mariette the General Councillor and the Coordinator of the Silver Jubilee Renewal Programme offered a solemn welcome to the guests with exuberance and made everyone feel at home as the silver bells chimed everywhere.

Addressing the gathering, His Lordship Bishop Duming Dias invited the jubilarians to live by four meaningful principles – to smile, to dream, to develop skills, and to live for others.

Sr Rose Celine, the Superior General, in her inspiring message, urged the jubilarians to become Christ to others, to be His hands and feet in today’s world, and to continue serving generously with love and compassion.

The citations of the jubilarians were presented by Sr Lourdes, Sr Molly Anna, Sr Vidya, and Sr Neharika, reflecting the unique journey and dedicated ministry of each jubilarian. The jubilarians were honoured by the Superior General, Sr. Rose Celine, amidst warm appreciation and applause.

A creative and touching “Cup of Grace” presented by the silver jubilarians during the vote of thanks became one of the highlights of the programme, expressing heartfelt appreciation to God and to all those who accompanied them in their vocation journey.

The programme was gracefully compered by Sr Sharmila and Sr Renita Rego. The silver jubilee celebration concluded as a profound expression of gratitude, renewal, and joyful commitment to God’s mission and service.