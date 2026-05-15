Bishop Emeritus Aloysius Paul D’Souza Marks 30 Years of Episcopal Leadership in Mangalore

MANGALURU, MAY 15, 2026: Marking three decades of episcopal leadership and pastoral service, Bishop Emeritus Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza celebrated the 30th anniversary of his consecration on Friday, 15 May 2026, at St Joseph Church, Jeppu.

The Pearl Jubilee event honoured the prelate, widely regarded as the ‘People’s Bishop’, who is the second-longest-serving bishop in the history of the Mangalore Diocese. Consecrated in 1996, his 22-year active tenure brought significant developmental milestones to the region, including the establishment of major medical and engineering colleges and the landmark publication of the first Catholic Bible in Konkani.

The jubilee observances commenced with a solemn Thanksgiving Mass led by the Jubilarian. The current Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, served as co-celebrant and delivered a homily reflecting on Bishop D’Souza’s episcopal motto, “With the tender Compassion of Jesus Christ.” Bishop Saldanha praised his predecessor’s enduring pastoral care and the tender love he has continuously extended to the community.

Other prominent concelebrants included Vicar General Very Rev. Msgr. Maxim L. Noronha, Chancellor Very Rev. Dr Victor George D’Souza, Episcopal Vicar for Religious Very Rev. Fr Daniel Veigas OP, Judicial Vicar Very Rev. Fr Naveen Pinto, Senate Secretary Very Rev. Fr Joseph Martis, Provincial Superior Very Rev. Fr John Sequeira OCD, and Pastoral Centre Director Rev. Fr Santhosh Rodrigues. Diocesan priests, religious sisters, family members, and a few well-wishers were present.

A formal felicitation programme was held at the Jeppu Centenary Memorial Hall. Delivering the official citation, Very Rev. Fr Rajesh Rosario, Rector of St Joseph’s Seminary, commended the Bishop Emeritus for his active and unbroken service even after his retirement. Fr Rosario identified three defining traits of the Jubilarian: his constant encouragement of others’ initiatives, a life of profound personal simplicity, and a deeply rooted commitment to prayer.

Addressing the gathering, Bishop D’Souza looked back on his decades of ministry with gratitude. “I have dedicated my life to serving Jesus and His people with profound sincerity, love, and compassion,” he said, thanking the clergy, religious, and laity for their collaborative support throughout his journey.

The milestone event drew a large cross-section of the community, including priests, religious sisters, family members, and civil dignitaries. Notable dignitaries present on the occasion included Member of Legislative Council Mr Ivan D’Souza; Principal Government Pleader Mr MP Noronha; and Diocesan PROs Mr Roy Castelino and Rev. Dr J.B. Saldanha. Also representing the religious communities were Superiors General Sr Milly Fernandes (UFS), Sr Sunitha D’Souza (HMR), and Sr Lenny Pereira (Bethany), along with Provincial Superior Sr Clara Menezes (UFS).

Fr Rupesh Madtha, Editor of the Raknno weekly, compered the event. Msgr. Maxim L. Noronha formally welcomed the gathering, and Rev. Dr Praveen Joy Saldanha proposed the vote of thanks to conclude the historic jubilee programme.