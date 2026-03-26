Bishop Gerald Lobo leads Solemn Chrism Mass in Udupi Diocese

Udupi: The Blessing of Holy Oils, Solemn Chrism Eucharistic Celebration, and Priests’ Day were observed with devotion at Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur, in the Udupi Diocese on Thursday.

Before the Mass, Apostolic Administrator of Udupi Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, along with the designated Bishop Msgr. Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza and priests of the diocese gathered at the Milagres Tri-centenary Hall and proceeded in a procession to the Cathedral. A group photograph of the clergy was also taken.

Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo celebrated the Solemn Chrism Mass, along with Msgr. Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza, Rector Msgr. Ferdinand Gonsalves, Chancellor Fr. Steeven D’Souza, Judicial Vicar Fr. Dr. Roshan D’Souza, deans, diocesan priests, and religious clergy.

In his homily, Bishop Lobo emphasised the roles and responsibilities of priests, outlining four key duties. He stated that prayer is essential in acknowledging God’s power and goodness. Priests must actively participate in Eucharistic celebrations, adoration, repentance, thanksgiving, intercession, and the teaching and practice of the Gospel.

He stressed that priests must maintain a close and obedient relationship with their Bishop, noting that such unity is essential in fulfilling their mission. The Bishop described the relationship between a bishop and priests as one of brotherhood and mutual responsibility.

He further said that priests should work in unity with fellow clergy and foster brotherhood while serving the faithful. A core responsibility of priests is bringing people together in faith and acting as mediators between God and the people.

During the Mass, priests renewed the promises they had made at the time of their ordination, reaffirming their commitment to serve God.

At the end of the celebration, Rector Msgr. Ferdinand Gonsalves expressed gratitude to all. The event sponsors, Mr. and Mrs. Steeven Lewis, honoured the Bishop with a decorated candle. Refreshments were served to all participants.

Around 73 diocesan priests, including retired clergy and nuns, were present.

In his concluding remarks, Bishop Lobo urged the faithful to encourage vocations to the priesthood, noting a shortage of priests in the diocese. He also highlighted the importance of the Chrism Mass and encouraged greater participation from the faithful.

Earlier in the day, a diocesan pre-synod meeting was held at the Milagres Tri-centenary Hall with diocesan and religious priests participating.

During the Chrism Mass, three Holy Oils are blessed:

Oil of Catechumens (used in Baptism and other rites)

Holy Chrism (used in Confirmation, ordinations, and consecrations)

Oil of the Sick (used for anointing the sick)

These oils are later distributed to parishes for liturgical use.