Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi Announces ‘Colourful & Attractive Summer Camp 2026’

Mangaluru: Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi, Mangaluru, is pleased to announce its “Colourful & Attractive Summer Camp 2026,” a comprehensive program designed for children aged 4 to 18 years. The camp will be held from April 11th to April 20th, 2026, between 8:30 AM and 12:00 noon, on the Math premises.

This enriching summer camp provides a unique blend of value-based education, disciplined activities, creative expression, and recreational fun, all carefully curated to foster holistic development in young participants. The program encompasses a diverse range of activities, including Gita chanting, devotional bhajans, meditation sessions, karate instruction, arts and crafts projects, dance workshops, engaging games, and drawing and painting classes.

Recognizing the importance of providing a nourishing environment, the Math will provide tiffin and juice to all participating children during the camp sessions.

The “Colourful & Attractive Summer Camp 2026” aims to instill core values, promote discipline, encourage creative thinking, and provide a platform for children to explore their interests in a supportive and engaging atmosphere. Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi, believes that this camp will offer a memorable and transformative experience for all attendees.

Interested parents seeking further details or wishing to register their children are encouraged to contact the Ramakrishna Math directly at 0824-2414412. Early registration is recommended to secure a place in this highly anticipated summer program.