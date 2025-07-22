Bishop Gerald Lobo Releases Dr. Eugene D’Souza Moodubelle’s Book ‘Mog Ani Balidan’

Udupi: The Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi, emphasized the critical need for a new generation of Konkani writers to enrich the literary landscape and contribute to the continued growth of the language. He made these remarks during the release of “Mog Ani Balidan” (Love and Sacrifice), a new book authored by Dr. Eugene D’Souza Moodubelle. The book launch took place on Tuesday at the Kakunje Anugraha Pastoral Centre.

The event was a collaborative effort, jointly organized by the Commission for Social Communication of the Udupi Diocese and Bellevision. Bishop Lobo highlighted the unique position of the Konkani language in Udupi, noting the widespread affection and support it receives within the community. He acknowledged the significant role of organizations like Vision Konkani in nurturing this love and fostering an environment conducive to the emergence of new literary voices.

Michael D’Souza, founder and promoter of Vision Konkani, attended the event as the chief guest. In his address, he underscored the importance of preserving cultural identity and linguistic heritage. He urged parents to actively encourage their children to speak Konkani at home, emphasizing that this practice is essential for the language’s continued vitality and transmission to future generations. “We must never forget our mother, our birthplace, and our mother tongue,” he stated, reinforcing the interconnectedness of these fundamental aspects of identity.

A significant moment during the program was the unveiling of the poster for an upcoming three-day film screening event organized by the Niranthar Konkani Organization, Udyavar. This event promises to further promote Konkani culture and artistic expression through the medium of cinema.

Dr. Eugene D’Souza Moodubelle, the author of “Mog Ani Balidan,” was honored and felicitated during the book release ceremony in recognition of his contribution to Konkani literature.

Elias D’Souza, promoter of Bellevision, was also present at the event, demonstrating the community’s collective support for Konkani language and literature.

Rev. Denis D’Sa, Director of the Commission for Social Communication of the Udupi Diocese, initiated the proceedings with a welcoming address. The event was skillfully compered by H.M. Pernal, while Dr. Eugene D’Souza concluded the program with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the book launch and the promotion of Konkani language and culture.