Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R) Elects New Executive Committee for 2026-27

Mangalore: The Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R) held its election for the year 2026-27 on May 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in the Bishop’s House hall, Mangalore. Mr. Nigel Pereira, Election Director, and Mr. Andrew Noronha, Assistant Director, oversaw the election process.

The election resulted in a new executive committee, comprising 81 members representing the twelve deaneries of the Mangalore Diocese. Following the formation of the committee, the following individuals were elected to their respective offices:

Mr. Santhosh D’Souza of Bajpe was unanimously elected as President for a second consecutive term.

Mr. Steven Rodrigues of Valencia was unanimously elected as First Vice President.

Mr. Albert Sunil Monis was unanimously elected as Second Vice President.

Mrs. Wilma Monteiro of Derebail was unanimously re-elected as Secretary.

Mrs. Tracy Rodrigues of Ammembala was elected as Joint Secretary.

Mr. Francis Monteiro of Mariashram, Talapady, was re-elected as Treasurer.

Mr. Stany Miranda of Neerude was unanimously elected as Joint Treasurer.

Mr. Alvin D’Souza Panir was elected as Immediate Past President by virtue of his office.

Following the elections, Rev. Dr. J.B. Saldanha, the Spiritual Director, addressed the newly elected committee, conveying his message and extending his best wishes for their term. The newly elected executive committee is expected to continue the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R)’s work in serving the community and upholding its values within the Mangalore Diocese.