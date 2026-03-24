BJP alleges e-Khata scam in BBMP; criticises K’taka govt over Bengaluru’s civic woes

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, on Tuesday alleged widespread corruption in the implementation of the e-Khata system by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Ashoka alleged that a “racket” is operating within the Bengaluru civic agency, with officials demanding bribes to process e-Khata applications.

He claimed that despite the government’s ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative announced by Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, civic administration in the city has deteriorated.

Citing a specific case in HBR Layout, Ashoka said a property owner who had legally purchased a site through auction was allegedly forced to pay bribes to convert his property to e-Khata.

Though an initial amount was paid digitally, the application was reportedly rejected multiple times, forcing the owner to pay more. Even after payment, the issue remained unresolved, he claimed, adding that complaints to authorities yielded no relief.

Ashoka further alleged that similar practices are prevalent across the city, including in Devanahalli, where officials reportedly demand up to Rs 50,000 for issuing e-Khata.

Ashoka also alleged that intermediaries, including a retired official, are running parallel systems to facilitate approvals for hefty fees.

Raising concerns over governance, Ashoka said Bengaluru civic agency officials have even issued auction notices for properties despite taxes being paid, calling it evidence of a “mafia” operating within the system. He said several citizens have approached him with complaints.

Highlighting broader civic issues, Ashoka said Bengaluru, which contributes nearly 65 per cent of the state’s revenue, is facing severe infrastructure challenges. He pointed to unfilled potholes, poor road conditions, and garbage mismanagement despite claims of large budget allocations.

The BJP leader criticised the government for failing to address the city’s waste management crisis, stating that thousands of tonnes of garbage remain unprocessed due to the absence of functional dumping yards. He also flagged severe staff shortages across BBMP departments, which he said are affecting service delivery.

Ashoka further raised concerns over delays in issuing Occupancy Certificates (OC), claiming that lakhs of buildings remain unused due to procedural hurdles. He questioned why construction approvals were granted if OCs could not be issued.