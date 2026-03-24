Karnataka completes first ‘Spring Census’; Centre commends state for time-bound effort

Bengaluru: The Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, has commended the Karnataka Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development Department for the successful and time-bound completion of the state’s First Spring Census.

B.K. Pavithra, Secretary of the Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development Department, officially received the certificate of appreciation in recognition of this achievement, an official statement by the Ministry of Minor Irrigation said on Tuesday.

Conducted under the Irrigation Census Scheme with technical guidance from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Directorate of Groundwater served as the nodal agency for this programme.

Sharing insights from the finalised digital census report, Secretary Pavithra said that despite logistical challenges posed by the monsoon season, field enumerators successfully identified and documented a total of 274 springs across all 31 districts of Karnataka.

Highlighting the regional distribution and ecological health of these water bodies, she said Belagavi district recorded the highest number with 59 springs. A significant majority of these water sources remain active, with 144 classified as perennial and 114 as seasonal, while 16 have dried up over time.

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the nature and location of these springs. It shows a strong rural concentration, with 256 springs located in rural areas compared to just 18 in urban areas.

In terms of geological discharge, 117 springs are free-flowing, while 157 are seep springs. The census also documented unique hydrological features, including a hot spring at Bendru Theertha in Dakshina Kannada district, Patvithra stated.

The census underscores the ecological and cultural significance of springs in Karnataka, which serve as lifelines for major river systems.

The report maps the origins of key rivers, noting that the River Cauvery originates at Talakaveri in Kodagu district, the River Hemavathi at Javali in Chikkamagaluru, and the River Sharavathi at Ambutheertha in Shivamogga, Parvithra said.

She further said the digitised data will serve as a foundational database for future spring conservation, rejuvenation projects, groundwater management, and comprehensive water resource planning across Karnataka.



