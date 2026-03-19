BJP announces candidates for bypolls to 5 Assembly seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee on Thursday finalised candidates for the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Goa, Nagaland, Karnataka and Tripura.

The high-level meeting, chaired by senior leader Nitin Naveen, was held on Wednesday at the party headquarters here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and all other members of the Central Election Committee were present.

After detailed deliberations, the panel cleared five candidates for the four states where by-elections are scheduled later this year.

In Goa, the party has fielded Ritesh Ravi Naik from the 21-Ponda constituency. Naik, a prominent local face, is expected to consolidate the BJP’s hold in the coastal belt.

In Nagaland, Daochier I. Imchen has been chosen for the 28-Koridang (ST) seat, a party press release said.

The decision aims to strengthen the party’s outreach among Scheduled Tribe voters in the northeastern state.

Karnataka will see two contests. Veerabhadrayya Charantimath has been nominated from 24-Bagalkot, while Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa will contest from 107-Davanagere South.

Both leaders bring strong regional experience and are seen as safe bets to retain the saffron party’s influence in northern Karnataka.

In Tripura, Jahar Chakraborti will represent the BJP from the 56-Dharmanagar constituency. The choice reflects the party’s continued focus on Tripura, where it has maintained a strong presence since coming to power.

The selections were made after thorough consultations to ensure winnable and credible candidates.

These seats are considered vital for the party in all four states.

In Nagaland, the contest offers an opportunity to expand the party’s footprint in the region.

Party sources said the Central Election Committee reviewed ground reports, feedback from state units and organisational strength before finalising the names. Strict instructions have been given to all candidates to begin campaigning immediately and focus on local issues such as development, infrastructure and welfare schemes.

The BJP’s announcement is being seen as a sign of a proactive strategy to counter any opposition moves.

Leaders across states have welcomed the decisions and vowed full support to ensure victories.

This development comes at a time when the BJP is gearing up for multiple state polls.

Analysts believe these by-elections will serve as a barometer for the party’s organisational preparedness and popularity under the Modi government.

With high-profile leaders, like the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, personally overseeing the process, the party is leaving no stone unturned to secure all five seats.