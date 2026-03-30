BJP chief Nitin Nabin bids farewell to Bankipur, vows to serve Bihar in new role

New Delhi: BJP national President Nitin Nabin on Monday announced his resignation as the elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Bankipur constituency in Bihar.

Sharing the development in a detailed post on X, he addressed party workers and the people of Bihar, reflecting on his two-decade-long political journey and expressing gratitude for the continued support he had received over the years.

Reflecting on his political journey, Nabin said: “All my family members and party worker comrades from Bankipur and Bihar, After the sudden demise of my father in January 2006, the party gave me the opportunity to contest the by-election from Patna West, and on April 27, 2006, I was elected for the first time from the Patna West constituency, marking the beginning of my social and political life.”

He added: “Over the past 20 years, I have made continuous efforts to nurture, beautify, and advance this constituency – built by my father, the late Nawin Kishore Prasad Sinha – with a familial spirit on the platform of development. I have always worked with dedication for the development of my area and Bihar. As a result, the god-like people here have blessed me with the fortune of service by electing me as their representative to the House for five consecutive terms. Whether inside the House or outside, I have used both platforms to raise the voice of my area and the people of Bihar and to find ways to resolve their problems.”

Speaking about his experience in the Assembly and as a minister, he said: “As a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, I had the opportunity to learn a great deal from many senior MLAs on both the ruling side and the opposition. I have resolved many important issues in my area based on suggestions from the people and workers.

“Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Honourable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji, when the party gave me the opportunity to serve as a minister in the Bihar government, I succeeded in implementing several key decisions, policies, and schemes. For this, I express my gratitude to the Honourable Chief Minister ji,” he added.

Announcing his resignation, Nabin said: “Today, I am resigning from my position as the elected member from the Bankipur constituency of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.”

Nabin said that through the new role the party had given him, he would remain fully committed to the development of his area and Bihar. He added that the unbreakable bond he shared with his workers and the people of Bihar would endure forever, continually providing him with energy, inspiration, and guidance.

He further stated that under the leadership of PM Modi, he would continue to strive tirelessly toward realising the vision of a developed India and a developed Bihar by 2047.

He concluded by sending his salutations to Bankipur and expressing his heartfelt regard for Bihar.

Nabin’s resignation marks a major political shift in Bankipur, where he has been a five-time MLA.

He was appointed as the National President of the BJP on January 20. He took over from Union Minister J.P. Nadda.