MP CM Yadav disburses MSME incentives; to scale up Udyog Kranti Yojana budget to Rs 28,000 crore

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday presided over a major incentive distribution ceremony organised by the MSME Department and announced the release of over Rs 169 crore as assistance to industries and startups.

During the event, the government cleared the final dividend of Rs 8 crore for the Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam for the years 2020-2024.

Additionally, Rs 16.95 crore was disbursed as Investment Assistance to 257 industrial units, while Rs 8.6 crore was released as administrative assistance.

The first instalment of these funds is being transferred immediately through DBT (direct benefit transfer). Three industrial units received land allotment orders, and one unit was given an assistance letter under the Chief Minister’s Enterprise Scheme. Each of these four units will also receive a grant of Rs 5 lakh.

Highlighting the progress made in the last year under his guidance, the Chief Minister’s administration informed that the land allotment process has been fully digitised. While only 500 allotments were made from 2019 to 2024, the state has already completed more than 1,100 allotments in 2025 alone.

The number of startups in the state has increased to 7,200. Over Rs 3,000 crore has been disbursed as Investment Promotion Assistance in the last two years.

Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Udyog Kranti Yojana’, against a target of 8,000 beneficiaries this year, the state has already covered 10,473 beneficiaries, achieving 131 per cent of the target.

The Chief Minister announced that the budget for industrial incentives under the Udyog Kranti Yojana and related schemes, which stood at around Rs 8,000 crore last year, will be scaled up significantly to Rs 28,000 crore in the coming years.

This massive increase reflects the government’s strong commitment to rapid industrialisation.

CM Yadav also declared the upcoming year as the ‘Year of Farmer Welfare’ and said joint agriculture-industry conferences will be organised to promote food processing units so that farmers get better prices for their produce through local value addition.

The entire backlog of pending subsidies since 2019 has been cleared, and the process of releasing fresh incentives will continue on a quarterly basis without delay, the chief minister said.