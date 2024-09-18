BJP conspiring to eliminate Rahul Gandhi: K’taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Coming down heavily on the BJP, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that the BJP is conspiring to eliminate the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah further stated, that Rahul Gandhi has received death threats and malicious defamation attempts, and he strongly condemns it. “Rahul Gandhi, who comes from a family of sacrifice and martyrs, will not be intimidated by such threats,” he maintained.

He said that Rahul Gandhi comes from a family that has made immense sacrifices for the nation, with late PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi becoming martyrs for the country. Rahul Gandhi is tirelessly fighting for the country, continuing that legacy, Siddaramaiah added.

“BJP has threatened Rahul Gandhi, saying that he will meet the same fate as his grandmother, Indira Gandhi. A Union Minister of State for Railways has called Rahul Gandhi a terrorist. These kinds of death threats are part of a BJP conspiracy to incite their workers and supporters,” CM Siddaramaiah slammed.

“Sanjay Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena MLA from the Shinde faction, has called for cutting off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue and announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who does so. This too is a death threat,” he stated.

Siddaramaiah demanded immediate criminal charges be filed against Sanjay Gaikwad and that he should be jailed.

“A minister from Uttar Pradesh has called Rahul Gandhi the country’s number one terrorist. However, neither the BJP party nor the central government has taken any strict action against this statement. They have just brushed it aside, filing cases only for show,” he alleged.

Sanjay Gaikwad has also threatened Congress workers who protested against the BJP, saying they would be buried alive, he noted.

“BJP is conspiring not only to politically destroy Rahul Gandhi but also to create fear for his life, which is deeply concerning. There is a need for criminal cases to be filed immediately against all those who issued death threats to Rahul Gandhi and for them to be arrested without delay,” CM Siddaramaiah demanded.

Rahul Gandhi, coming from a family known for its sacrifices, is not someone who will be frightened by these threats, he emphasised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not complete his five-year term this time. Given the current political developments in the country, there is doubt that Prime Minister Modi will complete his term. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu are unlikely to stay with the central government for long, CM Siddaramaiah opined.

There is also a demand for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe BJP MLA from Bengaluru, Munirathna, who has made highly derogatory remarks against women, Dalits, and the Vokkaliga community. Legal action has already been taken against Munirathna. The police have investigated, and Munirathna has been presented before the court. The court has remanded him to jail, Siddaramaiah maintained.