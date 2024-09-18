Third Edition of MACE: A Successful CME by FMMC’s Department of Anaesthesiology

Mangaluru: The third edition of MACE, an annual CME by the Department of Anaesthesiology, FMMC, was conducted on 15th September 2024 and was attended by 145 delegates. MACE, an exam-oriented discussion tailored for the postgraduates, constituted didactic sessions on four viva topics – Machine, ABG, Chest Xray and ECG, and Emergency cardiac care – by eminent anaesthesiologists, some proud alumni of FMMC.

The programme began at 8:30 AM with the e-Poster presentation for postgraduates which was won by Dr. Sai Krishna (KMC Manipal); followed by a session on ECG by our alumnus, Dr. Vinayak Nayak, a cardiac anaesthesiologist from Yenepoya Medical College. It was followed by the informal inaugural programme in which HODs of Anaesthesia from various colleges and the organising team participated. Dr. Sa Karl Nicholas Ribeiro, Organising Chairperson, welcomed the gathering.

The programme continued with the sessions on the Anaesthesia Machine by Dr. Sripada Mehande (HOD of Anaesthesiology, KSHEMA), Chest X-ray by our alumnus Dr. Meghna Mukund (HOD of Emergency Medicine, Yenepoya Medical College), and ABG by Dr. Geroge Jacob Malayil (Senior Consultant in Transplant Anaesthesia, Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi), another distinguished alumnus from FMMC. This was followed by lunch provided by Kamath Caterers and Ideal Sundaes.

The events in the afternoon session commenced at 2 PM with “SimWars” by Dr. Lulu Sherif and Dr. Divya Vincent– an emergency cardiac care simulation competition followed by facilitated group discussion between 5 teams of anesthesia residents, won by Team KMC Manipal.

The programme was drawn to a close with “Ace the MACE” – the annual intercollegiate quiz – conducted by Dr. Balakrishna Achar, Dr. Dale Ann Rego, and Dr. Pakhi Sharma. The first place was bagged by Dr. Arpitha S. (Yenepoya Medical College) and Dr. Prajna P. (SCS Hospital, Mangalore). The second place was secured by Dr Samriddhi (KMC, Mangalore) and Dr Shraddha (AJ Institute of Medical Sciences). The winners of the e-poster competition, SIMWARS, and quiz were awarded cash prizes and certificates.

The programme concluded with the Vote of thanks by Dr Narayan V Kamath (Organising Joint Secretary) which was followed by the National Anthem.

High tea was served to all the guests at 4:15 PM. The event was organised by Dr. Sa Karl Ribeiro Nicholas (Organizing Chairperson), Dr. Antony Eapen (Organizing Secretary), Dr. Narayan V Kamath (Joint Secretary), and Dr. Pakhi (Treasurer) under the guidance of Dr. Kishan Shetty, HOD of Anaesthesiology.



