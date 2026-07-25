BJP launches door-to-door SIR outreach across K’taka

Bengaluru: BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday participated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Maha Sampark Abhiyan, a statewide outreach campaign aimed at creating awareness about the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.

As part of the campaign, Vijayendra visited households in the Hebbal Assembly constituency and interacted with party workers and residents about the significance of the SIR exercise.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conducting the Maha Sampark Abhiyan across Karnataka on July 25 and 26 to ensure that voters are informed about the electoral roll revision process.

“We have assigned each key party worker the responsibility of visiting 20 households to verify whether residents have received their enumeration forms,” Vijayendra said.

Several senior BJP leaders and party functionaries were present during the outreach programme.

Speaking on the occasion, S. Dattatri, convenor of the SIR Maha Abhiyan and BJP’s State Coordinator for Party Cells, said party workers have been instructed to visit at least 10 households a day and spend time with voters explaining the next steps following the publication of the draft electoral rolls.

He said BJP has been training its leaders and workers on the SIR process for the past six months. “In addition, we have appointed one person in charge for each Assembly constituency to oversee SIR‑related activities,” he said.

Dattatri noted that voters are required to fill out enumeration forms and submit them to Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

“We have also provided training on how to fill out the forms. Despite this, there is still confusion and apprehension among voters regarding the process. Our objective is to reach every household and provide accurate information,” he added.

He further said that legislators, former Zilla Panchayat members, former MLAs, former Members of the Legislative Council, and other current and former public representatives are actively participating in the campaign across the State.



