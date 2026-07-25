Karnataka BJP defends Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, accuses Congress of ‘politicising’ issue

Bengaluru: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday defended the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and accused the Congress leaders of politicising the development, saying that the decision was taken in the interest of students.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said that Congress leaders were projecting Pradhan’s resignation as a political victory, which he described as a “politically motivated narrative”.

“Dharmendra Pradhan has taken this decision keeping in mind the sentiments of students across the country. It is unfortunate that Congress is trying to claim credit for it,” he added.

Highlighting Pradhan’s political journey, Vijayendra said the Union Minister had been associated with student causes since his association with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

“Pradhan has consistently worked for the welfare of students and has been the voice of lakhs of young people in the country. The alleged NEET question paper leak and incidents of student suicides are deeply unfortunate. He has respected the sentiments of students and their movement by stepping down,” he added.

The BJP leader also accused Congress of exploiting the nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination for political gains.

“Instead of finding solutions to the problems faced by students, Congress leaders attempted to use the protests as a political weapon against the Union government,” he alleged.

Vijayendra also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he failed to stand with students during the crisis.

“When students across the country were facing uncertainty over their future, Rahul Gandhi was abroad. Even after returning, he chose to politicise the issue rather than instil confidence among students,” he said.

Referring to reforms in the examination system, Vijayendra added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced several measures to ensure greater transparency and prevent future examination malpractices.

“The Central government is committed to ensuring that incidents such as question paper leaks do not recur,” he said.

He also alleged that certain anti-social elements were attempting to misuse the student protests to create unrest in the country.

Vijayendra cited Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s decision to withdraw his hunger strike, claiming it was prompted by concerns over attempts by anti-national forces to divert the movement.

Expressing concern over the nature of student protests in Bengaluru, the State BJP President alleged that posters featuring Umar Khalid, who is facing charges under anti-terror laws, were displayed at protest sites.

“The police must ascertain what kind of posters were displayed during the protests. It is condemnable if elements with questionable intentions are trying to misuse a genuine student movement,” he said.

Vijayendra also launched a sharp attack on Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, accusing him of failing to maintain law and order.

“He (Priyank Kharge) is not the Home Minister only for extremists or anti-national elements, but for all the people of Karnataka. The government must ensure that the sanctity of student protests is maintained,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Karnataka Congress Chief B.K. Hariprasad, Vijayendra criticised his repeated remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Someone should ask him whether he has anything to speak about, apart from blaming the RSS for every issue, including matters concerning the state’s development,” the State BJP President remarked.