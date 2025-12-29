BJP Leader R. Ashok Accuses Karnataka Government of Failing to Curb Drug Mafia

Udupi: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the state government, alleging a complete failure in its efforts to control the burgeoning drug mafia. Speaking to the media in Udupi, Ashok asserted that the recent detection of a major drug racket in Bengaluru by Maharashtra Police has exposed the incompetence of the Siddaramaiah-led administration.

During a press conference held in Kaup on Monday, Ashok mocked the government’s handling of the issue, stating that the state is witnessing a “drug celebration” instead of New Year festivities. He highlighted the embarrassment caused by the Maharashtra Police’s raids in Bengaluru, which led to the seizure of drugs worth crores of rupees. “Why did our police not know about this? Is there any greater humiliation than this?” he questioned, emphasizing the apparent lapse in the state’s intelligence gathering.

Ashok further criticized the state’s intelligence apparatus, questioning whether it was “dead.” Despite government claims of assistance from Karnataka Police in the operation, he argued that the state police lacked prior information about the drug mafia’s activities. He also accused the Home Minister of lacking basic common sense and labeled the government as irresponsible in its approach to the issue.

The BJP leader made serious allegations regarding the state of prisons in Mangaluru and Bengaluru, claiming they have become havens for drug peddlers and have transformed into “five-star facilities.” He alleged that drugs, opium, and liquor are readily available within the jails, which he described as “wine factories and money collection centers.” Ashok further claimed that constables are earning up to ₹1 lakh per day through these illicit activities.

Ashok accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being preoccupied with power struggles and described the government as one run on “astrology,” alleging that infighting over power-sharing is causing the administration to collapse.

He further alleged that drugs worth ₹500–600 crore have infiltrated Karnataka, with the involvement of police personnel in distribution. He warned that the drugs would be fully circulated within two days, asserting that the government lacks the courage and capacity to effectively address the situation.

Commenting on the Kogilu Layout operation in Bengaluru, Ashok questioned the true leadership in Karnataka and alluded to the influence of AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal in the state’s governance. He also criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for commenting on Karnataka issues and questioned the purpose of a delegation of Kerala legislators visiting Bengaluru. Ashok asserted that the Kerala government has no authority to speak on Karnataka’s land issues.

Turning to the BJP–JD(S) alliance, Ashok affirmed the strong relationship between the two parties, describing it as being “like milk and honey.” He cautioned against attempts to sow discord and reiterated the BJP’s commitment to the NDA partnership. He assured that the alliance would continue in future elections.

Addressing the issue surrounding state BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, Ashok clarified that there is no confusion regarding his position. He stated that Vijayendra was nominated by the party high command, and the decision regarding his continuation in the role will be made by the national leadership. He emphasized that the BJP follows a democratic process, acknowledging that while differences of opinion are natural, the final decision rests with the central leaders.