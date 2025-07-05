BJP Leader’s Son Arrested in Puttur Following Rape and Deceit Allegations

Puttur: S J Rao, son of a local BJP leader, has been apprehended by police near Mysore in connection with allegations of rape and deceit. The arrest follows weeks of public outcry and a police search launched after Rao allegedly absconded following the filing of a formal complaint.

The case stems from accusations that Rao, a degree student and former high school classmate of the victim, promised to marry her and subsequently engaged in forceful physical contact at his residence. The alleged incident resulted in the victim’s pregnancy and the recent birth of a child. According to the complaint filed at the Puttur Women’s Police Station, Rao later reneged on his marriage promise, leading to accusations of fraud and deception.

The complaint was registered on June 11th. At that time, the accused father provided a written assurance to the police, pledging to ensure his son’s marriage to the victim upon reaching the age of 21 on June 23rd. He further stipulated that legal recourse could be pursued if his son failed to comply with the agreement. However, following his 21st birthday, Rao reportedly refused to marry the victim, prompting her to file a formal complaint on July 24th.

In the wake of the complaint, S.J. Rao disappeared, triggering a police investigation to locate and apprehend him. Simultaneously, P.G. J Rao was admitted to Mahaveer Hospital, reportedly suffering from health complications. The case has garnered significant public attention, with widespread calls for Rao’s arrest. Prominent figures, including State Backward Classes Commission member Pratibha Kulai, visited the victim’s residence to offer support. Responding to mounting pressure, police formed a dedicated team to pursue and arrest the accused.

DySP Arun Nagegowda visited Mahaveer Hospital to assess P.G. J Rao’s condition and gather information. Police had previously requested the family to provide any information regarding the accused’s whereabouts. Legal representatives for the accused and members of supporting organizations were also present during this period.

A police team dispatched from Puttur successfully located S.J. Rao near Mysore and took him into custody. He has since been transported to Puttur.

P.G. J Rao was discharged from Mahaveer Hospital on July 4th. Immediately following his discharge, police took him into custody and accompanied him to the location where his son was apprehended.

The arrest comes amidst heightened public scrutiny and a viral social media photo allegedly depicting the accused inside a car with three other individuals. S.J. Rao is currently in police custody, and authorities have stated that he will be presented before the court on Saturday. The investigation remains ongoing.



