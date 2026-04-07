BJP MLA slams Karnataka minister Khandre over ‘misuse’ of Veerashaiva body in Davanagere

Davanagere: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA BP Harish has criticised Karnataka Forest and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre, accusing him of misleading people in Davanagere by campaigning for the Congress candidate from Davanagere South.

Addressing a press conference in Davanagere on Tuesday, Harish also targeted the Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha, alleging that the organisation has come under the influence of wealthy individuals, Congress-aligned Veerashaivas, and elites.

He claimed that misleading information was circulated during a Veerashaiva community meeting held on Monday, April 6. Harish alleged that the Mahasabha was being misused for corrupt practices and to exert pressure on political parties for securing ministerial positions.

“The organisation has contributed nothing to poor Veerashaivas,” he said.

Harish also remarked that Khandre’s recent press interaction appeared defensive. Referring to an industrial unit owned by the father of Congress candidate Samarth Mallikarjun, he alleged that untreated industrial waste from a sugar factory and distillery was being discharged directly into the Tungabhadra River.

He questioned whether it was appropriate for Khandre, who also oversees the Pollution Control Board in his capacity as Forest Minister, to support such a candidate.

“Ash and dust are settling on farmers’ lands, damaging crops,” Harish said, adding that the minister had provided “false information” in the Assembly when the issue was raised.

The BJP MLA also challenged claims regarding contributions to the education sector in Davanagere. He said that the development of educational institutions was largely driven by philanthropists from families such as Rajanalli and Ajjampur.

He alleged that credit for establishing Chigateri Hospital had been wrongly attributed to the late Shamanur Shivashankarappa, grandfather of Samarth Mallikarjun.

Harish went on to make personal allegations, stating that while Veerashaivas traditionally follow vegetarian practices, members of Shivashankarappa’s family had been involved in hunting animals, including blackbucks.

“Even 15 per cent of vegetarian practices are not followed in their household,” he claimed, questioning whether this aligned with community values.

He also argued that a politician should not hold the post of national president of the Mahasabha, saying such a position requires independence to ensure justice for the community. He alleged that the organisation lacks representation of ordinary Veerashaivas.

Referring to institutions such as medical and engineering colleges and Bapuji Educational Institutions in Davanagere, Harish said the public is aware of their origins and subsequent control. He accused Shivashankarappa of sidelining other family members while consolidating authority within his household. He further alleged that district leadership had excluded even close relatives from institutional roles.

Harish claimed that Minister Mallikarjun had marginalised family stakeholders and assumed control over shared assets. He added that major institutions in the region were not established by any single individual, but were the result of contributions from several families.

He also criticised the establishment of a distillery in the region, alleging that it had adversely affected poor women, while accusing Khandre of portraying it as an achievement.

District BJP president Rajashekar Veeresh and party leaders Vijendra, DT Avinash, PS, and Vishwas were present at the press conference.