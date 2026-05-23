From Gagangir to Pahalgam: How Operation Mahadev ended TRF’s deadly terror trail in Kashmir

New Delhi: Operation Mahadev, which led to the elimination of three Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists from Pakistan, did not just serve justice to the victims of the Pahalgam attack but also to those who lost their lives in the October 20, 2024, Gagangir terror attack. While probing the Pahalgam attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was able to establish a link to the Gagangir attack in which seven lives were lost.

The ballistic analysis revealed that the cartridges, which were recovered from Gangangir and Pahalgam, were fired from the same M-4 carbine. This weapon was recovered by the security forces who carried out Operation Mahadev.

On October 20, 2024, Pakistani terrorists attacked an APCO Infratech worker’s camp at the strategic Z-Morh tunnel in Gagangir, Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists opened fire inside the dining mess, killing seven workers, including a doctor. Investigations revealed that the same module carried out both attacks. It was the same set of planners and handlers who guided both attacks, the NIA learnt during the investigation.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba’s proxy, The Resistance Front, first claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack and then decided to deny it. This was done as the outfit feared a strong Indian response. Despite withdrawing the claim, India carried out Operation Sindoor, which resulted in the devastation of the terror infrastructure.

An official explained that the direct Pakistani hand was already established by them, and this time around, the punishment was severe, the official added.

The NIA also learnt that Faisal Jutt alias Suleman, an accused in the Gagangir attack, had also taken part in the Pahalgam attack. He, along with two of his associates, Habeeb Tahir alias Chottu and Hamza Afghani, were killed on July 28, 2025, when the security agencies executed Operation Mahadev.

Following the operation, the security forces recovered two AK-47 rifles and one M-4 carbine from the terrorists. The NIA probe was able to pinpoint Pakistan’s direct role in both these attacks based on digital forensic evidence, CCTV footage, ballistic reports, IP tracking and social media records.

The NIA probe also revealed a pattern that was witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir since 2023. This was the same module of The Resistance Front which had also carried out other attacks in the Valley. The three Pakistani terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev had been active in the Valley since 2023. They would strike and then go hide in the dense forests before getting instructions to strike again.

The same module was responsible for the December 21, 2023, attack on an Army convoy in Poonch district. Five soldiers were killed in the attack. On May 4, 2024, an Air Force convoy was attacked at the Shahsitar-Sanai area of Poonch, in which one personnel lost his life. On June 9, 2024, terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori in Reasi district. All these attacks were claimed by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba’s The Resistance Front.

An official said that the pattern of all these attacks is similar. The three terrorists had infiltrated and had been on the run in the Valley. They were attacking at regular intervals and used the dense forest cover to hide from the security forces. As they had become so accustomed to the Valley, they were used to the Gagangir and Pahalgam attacks.

The mobile data that was recovered during Operation Mahadev revealed a pattern behind all these attacks and how they were interlinked. These terrorists of The Resistance Front were being directed by a Lashkar-e-Tayiba operative, Sajid Jatt alias Ali Bhai, through encrypted communication channels. Jatt also goes by the alias ‘Langda’ and was listed among the most wanted terrorists. He was given charge of reviving terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that he was largely responsible for setting up operations for The Resistance Front, and he also managed to execute several successful operations in the Valley.