Siddharamaiah has no moral right to continue as CM – Captain Brijesh Chowta

If he has an ounce of respect for the constitutional post or the people of Karnataka he must resign immediately

Mangaluru: With Governor Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot’s approval for prosecution, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost all moral rights to continue as the CM of this state.

If he cares even an ounce for the mandate given, the people of Karnataka and our constitution, he should respect the sanctity of the post and resign at the earliest.

This is a question of cheating people especially the most backward and downtrodden and his name now being approved for prosecution not just signals that no individual is above the law but also that no matter how hard the #ScamSarkara tries, truth is bound to prevail.

His connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam not just is a misuse of power and a case of gross corruption but also a tight slap on the poor and weaker sections of society who he, claiming to be a messiah with all his lofty claims of Ahinda politics, has cheated in full public glare.

On one hand, Congress has emptied the state coffers and on the other filled their own treasury with such blatant disregard for the rights of the poor. This is daylight robbery and CM Siddharamaiah can no longer hide behind the veil of power.

It’s time to step down and face the allegations as the people of Karnataka won’t take it any longer.