BJP MP leads parliamentary delegation in engaging with 120 Indian-American leaders in New York

New York: Around 120 leaders of the Indian American Community joined the Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari for an interactive session in New York.

According to the Indian Consulate General in New York, the delegation lauded the Indian diaspora for their vital role in deepening India–US relations and showcasing India’s progress across multiple fronts. They further encouraged the Indian-American community to join hands in advancing the vision of a ‘Developed India 2047.’

The session, hosted by the Indian Consulate General, saw the participation of Anil Beephan, a member of the New York State Assembly, who addressed the gathering with his remarks.

The delegation led by Purandeswari includes BJP MPs Rekha Sharma, Dilip Saikia, Bhola Singh, Saumitra Khan, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak, DMK MP P. Wilson, Tamil Maanila Congress MP G.K.Vasan, Trinamaool Congress MP Sajda Ahmed, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party MP Indra Hang Subba and DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian. United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) MP Joyanta Basumatary,

The delegation is currently visiting the United Nations, presenting India’s position in addresses to the General Assembly and to its various committees, while also engaging with UN officials and diplomats.

The Members of Parliament drawn from across India’s political spectrum are the second group to attend the General Assembly session as part of the Indian delegation.

As part of a series of important engagements, the Indian Parliamentarians met Alexander Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General (USG) in the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), reaffirming ongoing cooperation between India and UNOCT and exploring ways to enhance it in combating the scourge of terrorism.

“Our team of MPs convened with Alexander Zouev, the acting USG of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism. They reiterated the continuous collaboration between India and UNOCT, discussing strategies to strengthen efforts in combating the threat of terrorism,” Purandeswari posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, they met with Kanni Wignaraja, the UN’s Assistant Secretary-General and UN Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.

India’s Mission said on X, “They had an engaging discussion on India’s longstanding partnership with UNDP and also highlighted ways in which this partnership can contribute to India’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a developed country by the centenary of its Independence.