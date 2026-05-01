BJP National President Nitin Nabin to begin two-day Uttarakhand visit today

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s National President Nitin Nabin will visit Uttarakhand on Friday and discuss with party workers strategies for maintaining organisational cohesion and preparing for the Assembly election in February next year.​

During his two-day visit, Nabin is scheduled to hold meetings with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, party office bearers, and senior leaders.​

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening the party organisation, reviewing ongoing political activities, and strategising for upcoming electoral and governance-related challenges, a party leader said.​

A party source indicated that the meetings may involve detailed interactions with district-level leaders and key functionaries to assess ground-level performance and coordination.​

Emphasis will also likely be placed on improving outreach, consolidating support, and ensuring better implementation of party programmes across the state, he said.​

The visit is seen as part of the BJP’s continued efforts to maintain organisational cohesion and readiness, with the leadership engaging directly with cadres to boost morale and streamline future plans.​

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami chaired a Cabinet meeting and took several decisions, including approval to purchase 250 buses by the transport department and the welfare of acid attack survivors.​

In a message on X, Dhami said, “In the cabinet meeting, several important decisions were taken keeping the state’s overall development, good governance, and public welfare at the centre.”​

“These decisions, aimed at strengthening the transport system, making legal services more effective and inclusive, making necessary amendments in mining rules, and making the forest service system more efficient, will give a new momentum to the development of the state,” he said.​

“Our government is continuously working for the all-round development of Uttarakhand with the resolve that public interest is paramount,” he said.​

The Chief Minister later visited Khatima city in the Udham Singh Nagar district and interacted with residents, including children.​

In a message on X, the Chief Minister said, “Upon reaching Khatima, I had the opportunity to engage in a heartfelt conversation with the young children. Their curiosity and boundless enthusiasm always fill the heart with new energy.”​

“In these children, I see a powerful India of the future. I am fully confident that these young ones will, through their hard work, values, and talents, go on to bring glory to the nation and the state,” he said.​