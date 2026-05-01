President Murmu to visit Army Training Command in Shimla today

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit the Army Training Command in Shimla on Friday, before leaving for Delhi, capping a five-day summer sojourn to her official residence in Mashobra.

In Mashobra, President Murmu took a round of various areas in Rashtrapati Niwas and reviewed the amenities for visitors.

She also planted a Khumani sapling in the lawn of the official residence, according to an official statement.

Ahead of the President’s proposed address at the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya in Palampur on Thursday, a security ring was thrown around the city, with the local administration restricting aero sports like paragliding for five hours.

During her visit to Himachal Pradesh, which started on April 27, the President made Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra in Shimla as her base before heading out to different events over several days.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Murmu attended a banquet hosted by the Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta at Lok Bhavan in Shimla.

The Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra opened its doors to the public in April 2023.

At present, the authorities provide a free bus service to tourists to the President’s summer retreat.

The Shimla to Mashobra service was started to celebrate President Murmu’s two years in office on July 25, 2024.

The complimentary bus service of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation operates from the lift parking at Mall Road in Shimla on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A guide at the presidential residence said that visitors can explore the 174-year-old Rashtrapati Niwas, nature trails and other parts of the building, including its lawns and parks.

Constructed in 1850 by the King of Koti in European architectural style, the Rashtrapati Niwas, previously known as the Retreat Building, is one of four existing presidential residences in India.

The other three are Rashtrapati Ashiana, a Presidential retreat in Dehradun; Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana; and Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President, in New Delhi.