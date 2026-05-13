BJP Protests Allotment of Government Land for Congress Bhavan Construction in Kundapur

Kundapur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a significant protest on Wednesday near Shastri Circle in Kundapur, condemning the recent government decision to allot government land for the construction of a Congress Bhavan. Led by MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, the BJP asserted that the land, strategically located in the heart of the town, was originally intended for a multi-level parking facility and had also been proposed as a site for a much-needed fire station.

Addressing the assembled protestors, MP Kota Srinivas Poojary voiced strong opposition to the allotment, stating, “It is inappropriate to allot such valuable public property to a political party. We urge the government to withdraw this decision immediately.” He emphasized that the Congress party should seek alternative land that would not inconvenience the public, while government land of such importance should be reserved and utilized solely for public welfare initiatives.

MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi echoed Poojary’s sentiments, highlighting the undervaluation of the land during the allotment process. “This land, worth approximately Rs 4–5 crore, has effectively been given away for a mere Rs 1.75 lakh,” he alleged. Kodgi further drew a contrast between the swift allotment of land to the Congress party and the prolonged struggle of residents in Kharvikeri and Kodi to obtain title deeds. He pointed out that despite 40–50 years of residence, 98 people in Kodi are still awaiting land rights, while the Congress party’s allotment was processed with undue haste.

Kodgi issued a stern warning, stating that if the government fails to immediately cancel the allotment order, the BJP would pursue legal action and continue their fight until a logical and just conclusion is reached.

BJP district president Kutyaru Naveen Shetty further criticized the government’s differential treatment, stating, “The government and officials fail to process applications even for three cents of land for poor people, yet government land is readily made available for a party office.” Shetty affirmed that the protest would continue and that the party is prepared to challenge the decision through legal means.

Several other prominent BJP leaders also addressed the gathering, including former Mandal president Shankar AnkadaKatte and former municipal vice-president Rajesh Kaveri. They reiterated the party’s commitment to protecting public land and ensuring its utilization for the benefit of the community.

The protest saw the participation of numerous BJP functionaries, including district vice-president Kadur Suresh Shetty, Yuva Morcha district president Pruthviraj Shetty Billadi, and leaders Airody Vittal Poojary, Shreesh R. Nayak, Barkur Shantaram Shetty, Mohan Das Shenoy, Mandal general secretaries Satish Poojary Vakwadi and Sudhir K.S.

Mandal president Suresh Shetty Gopadi welcomed the attendees, setting the stage for a determined and vocal demonstration against the land allotment. The BJP’s strong stance underscores the growing controversy surrounding the government’s decision and signals a protracted battle over the utilization of public land in Kundapur.