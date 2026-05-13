Chinthan S Shetty Shines at NRJ Karnataka Senior State Level Swimming Meet, Secures Berth at National Championship

Bangalore: Chinthan S Shetty has emerged as a prominent figure in Karnataka’s swimming landscape, delivering an outstanding performance at the NRJ Karnataka Senior State Level Swimming Meet – 2026. Shetty’s remarkable achievements include gold medals in the 50m and 100m Butterfly events, a silver medal in the 200m individual medley, and a bronze medal in the 100m freestyle.

His stellar performance at the state level meet has earned him a coveted spot to represent Karnataka at the 79th Senior National Aquatic Championship 2026. The national championship is scheduled to commence on June 16th at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Shetty’s dedication to his sport is evident through his rigorous training regimen at Lakshyan Academy of Sports in Bangalore. Simultaneously, he pursues his academic endeavors as a student at Sri Ramakrishna College, located at Bunts Hostel in Mangalore. His commitment to both his athletic and academic pursuits exemplifies a balanced and disciplined approach to life.

The upcoming 79th Senior National Aquatic Championship presents a significant platform for Shetty to showcase his talent on a national scale. Swimming enthusiasts and supporters from Karnataka eagerly anticipate his performance and wish him success as he competes against the nation’s finest swimmers. His journey reflects the potential and determination of young athletes in the state, and his participation in the national championship is a moment of pride for his coaches, institution, and family.