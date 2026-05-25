BJP responsible for public outrage over four consecutive hikes in fuel prices: Karnataka Congress

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Central government of “looting” the country and common people through repeated hikes in fuel prices.

He was addressing a joint press conference along with AICC General Secretary and Karnataka In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the Centre has made it a practice to increase petrol and diesel prices ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. He said the latest hike marked the fourth consecutive increase in fuel prices.

“The Central government has increased the prices of petrol, diesel and gas. Such a steep rise has never happened in the country’s history. The lives of common people and the middle class have become difficult. People are suffering because of the price rise,” Siddaramaiah said.

He further alleged that the BJP had misled people with promises of “Achhe Din” and claims of bringing a “Gujarat model” of governance after coming to power.

“Over the last 11 days, petrol, diesel and gas prices have been increased four times. In Bengaluru, petrol prices have reached Rs 110.93 per litre, while diesel prices stand at Rs 98.89 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 7.52. This proves that Prime Minister Modi is looting the country,” he charged.

Comparing current fuel prices with those during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Siddaramaiah said that in May 2014, petrol was priced at Rs 71.41 per litre and diesel at Rs 56.71 per litre. He added that an LPG cylinder, which cost Rs 412 then, is now priced at Rs 915, more than double the earlier price.

The Chief Minister argued that despite a decline in global crude oil prices compared to earlier years, consumers were not getting the benefit.

“Even when crude oil prices were between 65 and 75 dollars per barrel, consumers did not receive the benefit of reduced prices. Though crude oil prices are currently below the 100-dollar mark, the Central government has increased petrol and diesel prices four times consecutively. This will impact consumers, farmers and common people,” he said.

Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government over the recent fuel price hike, alleging that the government was burdening common people with repeated increases in taxes and prices.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Surjewala claimed that petrol prices had increased by Rs 7.20 within 11 days through four separate hikes.

Taking a swipe at BJP national president Nitin Nabin, he remarked that soon after Nabin visited Karnataka and “had breakfast here”, the Centre imposed an additional petrol tax burden on the state the very next day.

Surjewala further alleged that prices of commercial LPG cylinders, CNG and PNG had also been increased, adding that details regarding the profits earned by national petroleum companies over the past few years were available on the National Petroleum website.

He accused the BJP government of taking loans worth Rs 43 lakh crore so far and alleged that the party had “looted” Rs 57 lakh crore.

“The BJP government is collecting nearly Rs 1,000 crore every day. It is taking money from the pockets of agricultural labourers, daily wage workers, and working women,” Surjewala alleged.

He further claimed that the burden of rising fuel prices and taxes was severely affecting the common people across the country.

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Abhishek Dutta were among those present at the press conference.